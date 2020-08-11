Comerica Bank Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

IDEX stock opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,250 shares of company stock worth $23,805,061. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

