Comerica Bank Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $300,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 60.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ciena by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $1,696,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

