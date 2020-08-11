Comerica Bank Has $5.53 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.