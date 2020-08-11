Comerica Bank Has $5.47 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $178.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $180.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

