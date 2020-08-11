Comerica Bank Has $5.40 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

