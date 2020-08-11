Comerica Bank Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Shares of PTC opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $89.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

