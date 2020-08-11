Comerica Bank Has $5.25 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of Bottomline Technologies worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 188.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,085,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 144.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 14,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $706,646.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,107.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,761. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.