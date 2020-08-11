Comerica Bank Has $5.22 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

