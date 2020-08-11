Comerica Bank Has $5.21 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

