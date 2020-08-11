Comerica Bank Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.68% of Photronics worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 237,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $168,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $769.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

