Comerica Bank Has $5.01 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

