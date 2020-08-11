Comerica Bank Has $4.99 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

NYSE:MGP opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.