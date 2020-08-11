Comerica Bank Has $4.98 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

