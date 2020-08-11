Comerica Bank Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 355,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.