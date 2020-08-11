Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $46,581,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,635,000 after buying an additional 425,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after buying an additional 400,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.