Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,288 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.