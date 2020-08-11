Comerica Bank Grows Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

COO opened at $306.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

