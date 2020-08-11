Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

