Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESE opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

