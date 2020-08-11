Comerica Bank Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after purchasing an additional 432,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $266.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.36 and a 200 day moving average of $192.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $279.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.