Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,834 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

