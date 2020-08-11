Comerica Bank Buys New Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

