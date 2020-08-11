Comerica Bank Buys 7,603 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 261.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.