Comerica Bank Buys 26,386 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,183,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.