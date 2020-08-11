Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Upland Software worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

