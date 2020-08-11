Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $179.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.