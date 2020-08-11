Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,834 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,577 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

