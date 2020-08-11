Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,106 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

