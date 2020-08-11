Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of WEX worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of WEX by 52.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,769 shares of company stock worth $3,644,440. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

