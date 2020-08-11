Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Methode Electronics worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.05 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

