Comerica Bank Acquires 5,073 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

