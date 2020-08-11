Comerica Bank Acquires 286 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

