Comerica Bank Acquires 1,386 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Stamps.com worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $12,437,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $10,310,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $7,015,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $27,905,586. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Stamps.com stock opened at $299.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

