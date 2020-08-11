Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

CIGI opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,690,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

