Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,449,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,776,000 after acquiring an additional 541,191 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,921,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,578,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,224,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,802,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

