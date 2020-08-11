Colin Sandercock Sells 13,274 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 414,432 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 693.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.