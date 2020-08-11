Colin Sandercock Sells 13,274 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Colin Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 3rd, Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00.
NASDAQ CUE opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 414,432 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 693.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
