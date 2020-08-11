Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

