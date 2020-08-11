Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96.
In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.