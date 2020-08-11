Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Siemens in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.