Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $21,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,029,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 381,288 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

