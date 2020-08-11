Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 271.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CBIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

