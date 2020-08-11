Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $190.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $225.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at $40,719,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.