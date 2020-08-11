Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,865,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 351,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.12. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

