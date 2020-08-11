Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $456,856,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $40,529,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $24,346,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $28,918,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

