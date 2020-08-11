Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.318 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

