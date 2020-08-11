CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.