Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $61,591,444.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,559 shares of company stock worth $14,256,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $174.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

