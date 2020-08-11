Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

AEE stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.29. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

