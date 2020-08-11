Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $82,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

