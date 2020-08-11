Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,672 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.