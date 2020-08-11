C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $110,177,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $386,670 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

